Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.08. 3,364,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,909. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

