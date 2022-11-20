Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Luther Burbank stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 59,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $587.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.72.
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
