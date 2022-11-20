Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Price Performance

Luther Burbank stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 59,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $587.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank

About Luther Burbank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 242.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 447.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.