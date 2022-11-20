Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives $8.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUCD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $4.25 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $57,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.91 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

