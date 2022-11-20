Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 48,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

LOW stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.93. 2,912,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,089. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

