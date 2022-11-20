Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LAC. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.63.

LAC stock opened at C$33.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.18. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$24.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.44.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

