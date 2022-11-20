Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $1,320.47 or 0.07910946 BTC on major exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and $1.68 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

