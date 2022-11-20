Lido Staked ETH Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,163.25 or 0.07020820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $288,461.80 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,751,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,750,061.07023491 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,201.92821827 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $281,471.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

