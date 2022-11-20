Lido Staked ETH Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $267,657.68 (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,199.88 or 0.07184253 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.18 billion and $267,657.68 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,749,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,746,269.53497847 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,171.91888545 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $962,868.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

