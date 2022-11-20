Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Up 18.2 %
Shares of LCI opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
