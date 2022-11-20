Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Up 18.2 %

Shares of LCI opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Stories

