KonPay Price Tops $0.0214 on Top Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, KonPay has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $267,555.93 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

