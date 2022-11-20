Komodo Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $25.61 million and $499,985.01 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00237658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00087799 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003395 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,842,182 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

