King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.
Insider Activity at Walmart
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
