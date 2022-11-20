King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

