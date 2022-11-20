KILT Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47,051,120,008,652.70 Billion (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $47,051,120,008,652.70 billion and $69,109.82 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

