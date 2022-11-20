Kava Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Kava has a market cap of $280.85 million and $167.31 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00005183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00076423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00058762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023000 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 327,057,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,053,349 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

