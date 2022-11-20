JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 414

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 412 ($4.84) to GBX 414 ($4.86) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.64) to GBX 415 ($4.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.58) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.17) to GBX 300 ($3.53) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 496.75 ($5.84).

BME stock opened at GBX 397.90 ($4.68) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 289 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 848.53 ($9.97). The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,020.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 378.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 2,564.10%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

