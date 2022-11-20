Joystick Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $114.86 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00003435 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Joystick has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $114.86 million and $201,769.61 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.56252171 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $76,781.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

