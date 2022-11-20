Jet Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,677.65 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.18 million and approximately $86,677.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 54.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010431 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00238963 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0395644 USD and is down -30.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $46,134.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

