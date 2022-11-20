iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 11.3% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,504,000 after purchasing an additional 223,869 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 46,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 179.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IJR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 3,186,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,396. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $119.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

