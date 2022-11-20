iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,764 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $38,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.