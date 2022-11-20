iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 402,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,045. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

