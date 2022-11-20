ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives $5.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.42 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IS. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,644,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,016,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,411,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,972,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,551,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. ironSource has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

