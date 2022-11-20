IOST Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $155.68 million and $19.83 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

