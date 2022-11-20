Invitoken (INVI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.51 Billion

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Invitoken token can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00009723 BTC on exchanges. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $22,321.64 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invitoken has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.45 or 0.08346805 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00555614 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,797.78 or 0.28941032 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

