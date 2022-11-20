Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,545 ($29.91) to GBX 2,015 ($23.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,210.50 ($14.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.88. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 937 ($11.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,304 ($27.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,095.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,309.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

Insider Activity

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Kathryn Purves acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 974 ($11.45) per share, for a total transaction of £97,400 ($114,453.58). In related news, insider Kathryn Purves acquired 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 974 ($11.45) per share, for a total transaction of £97,400 ($114,453.58). Also, insider Benoit Durteste purchased 30,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £296,400 ($348,296.12).

(Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.