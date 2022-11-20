Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lifted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.6% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.18% of Intel worth $1,818,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 307.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 202,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 152,939 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 442,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 243,788 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 157,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,122,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,736,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

