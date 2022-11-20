Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $231.43. 2,868,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,181. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.94 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

