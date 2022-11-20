Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,963.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,969,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,477,380. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.