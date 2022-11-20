Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases £155.16 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 9 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,724 ($20.26) per share, with a total value of £155.16 ($182.33).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Martin Court purchased 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,593 ($18.72) per share, with a total value of £143.37 ($168.47).

On Friday, September 16th, Martin Court purchased 9 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,684 ($19.79) per share, with a total value of £151.56 ($178.10).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 1,744 ($20.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2,180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,684.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,741.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,522 ($17.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($29.85).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($32.90) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

