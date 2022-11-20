InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.98.

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $992.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $172.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Scully acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $510,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,444,000. SCW Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 613,414 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 374,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 262,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

