Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Innodata by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

