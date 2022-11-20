IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised IBEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on IBEX from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

IBEX stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $453.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.48. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

