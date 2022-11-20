Hutner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 1.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Realty Income by 21.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 46.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE O traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.