Hive (HIVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45.85 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. Hive has a market capitalization of $171.47 million and approximately $45.85 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002148 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010013 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00570854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 477,315,734 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

