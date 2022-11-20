HEX One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.97 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $16.50 billion and approximately $4.97 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
HEX Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
