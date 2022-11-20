Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $149.78 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00024739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $149.78 million and $489,465.14 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,571.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010433 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00041132 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00232358 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

