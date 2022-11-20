Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $891.43 million and $15.02 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022308 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04933417 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $13,198,812.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.