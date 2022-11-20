Head-To-Head Review: HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) versus The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group -12.20% -19.16% -3.51% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HCI Group and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares HCI Group and The Seibels Bruce Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $407.92 million 0.81 $1.86 million ($6.60) -5.71 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HCI Group and The Seibels Bruce Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCI Group currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.46%. Given HCI Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HCI Group is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Summary

HCI Group beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

