Harvest Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $20.29 million and $1.07 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $29.79 or 0.00178461 BTC on exchanges.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

