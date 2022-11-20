GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $1,550.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,550.00.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.56) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,650 ($19.39) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 0.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 3.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 10.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

