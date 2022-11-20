Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0364 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $562,943.76 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00375552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00026137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00112395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00796105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00647900 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00233521 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

