Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $645.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 900 ($10.58) to GBX 620 ($7.29) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of GPEAF opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.