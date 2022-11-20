Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.64

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $191,233.23 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003865 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08436070 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00556849 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,799.33 or 0.29005338 BTC.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,442,098 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.