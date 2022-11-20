GMX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.64 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $42.22 or 0.00258770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market cap of $337.40 million and approximately $33.64 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.90 or 0.08321043 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00506332 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.73 or 0.28826257 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

