Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.58 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $626.75 million and $10.58 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08422498 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00556412 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.29 or 0.28982604 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 620,336,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.