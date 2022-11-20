Gavin Slark Sells 150,000 Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) insider Gavin Slark sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 818 ($9.61), for a total value of £1,227,000 ($1,441,833.14).

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 787.50 ($9.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 710.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 781.10. Grafton Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 621.90 ($7.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,281 ($15.05). The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 972.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a GBX 9.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

GFTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.34) to GBX 1,030 ($12.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

