G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $20,867.72 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00077321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000272 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

