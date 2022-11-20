G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have commented on GIII. StockNews.com began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. CWM LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

