FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

LVLU stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $189.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120,985 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

