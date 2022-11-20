FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($1.96) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.38). The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

HARP stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

