FUNToken Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $72.43 million and $1.87 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

